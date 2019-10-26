Middle schoolers spend day hands deep in brains

Concordia College hosts Fargo-Moorhead BrainSTEM event

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The students took part in hands-on workshops including dissecting sheep brains, building bridges and building structures out of candy.

The event aims to give under-represented groups of students inspiration by showing them women and people of color who are STEM professionals.

“Our hope with this event is that we can work on reducing that prejudice and bias and make a more welcoming environment for the future students. Part of the issue with getting different groups into STEM isn’t necessarily getting them into it in the first place, but it’s keeping them in it, because when they get to college or the workplace, it might not be as welcoming of an environment,” says American Association of University Women President Alexa Ducioame.

Nearly 300 seventh graders participated.