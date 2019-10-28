American Red Cross Installing Free Smoke Alarms in West Fargo

The smoke alarm installations will take place November 3 through November 16.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Fire Department is partnering with the American Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in the Meadow Ridge Development in West Fargo.

Anyone living in a permanent, single-family dwelling from Main Avenue to 7th Avenue East and 45th Street to 17th Street East can request to get current smoke alarms checked and new alarms installed.

Residents will need to submit a request at getasmokealarm.org. The Red Cross will then set up appointments, and Red Cross Volunteers and West Fargo Firefighters will install the smoke alarms for free.

The smoke alarm installation event is part of the American Red Cross “Home Fire Campaign” which launched in 2014. The Red Cross partners with fire departments to install smoke alarms all year-round.

The Red Cross says anyone can make a request to receive free smoke alarms at any time throughout the year.