Man arrested for DUI after crashing into six vehicles in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – The blood spatter on the sidewalk outside of M.A. Auto Sales on Main Avenue is still fresh from a crash.

It’s where 30-year-old driver Moses Yalartai struck six of the body shop’s vehicles Sunday morning around 2:30.

Marwan Ali says since he took over the shop two years ago, he’s never experienced anything like this.

“Shocks, to be honest. Really shocked. Then I came here, you know, I spoke to the police officer. They just took the person to the hospital. No clue, no idea what’s going on on how this happened,” Ali explained.

Ali says he’s waiting on an insurance report to see how much the damage will cost.

Yalartai was arrested for DUI and cited for driving without a valid license and no insurance.