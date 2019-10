Minot AFB Airman sentenced for child porn

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot Air Force Base Airman is sentenced to seven years in prison for distributing child porn.

From 2016 to 2018, Carl Dean solicited, received and distributed the pornography.

He plead guilty in July.

Dean created a female alias and sought people who had access to children.

He asked them if they were willing to take naked pictures or participate in sexual acts with them.

Nearly 900 pictures and 42 videos were found on his devices.