NDSU Football Looking For Fast Start Against Youngstown State

Penguins played Bison to two close games the last two meetings in Ohio

FARGO, N.D. — In recent years, there are two teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference who give North Dakota State fits, one is South Dakota State, who the Bison escaped by a touchdown over the weekend. The second is Youngstown State where NDSU goes this Saturday.

In the last two meetings in Youngstown, the Bison squeaked out a pair of wins by just a field goal including an overtime win in 2017. Even though the Bison have won the last seven consecutive match ups against the Penguins, head coach Matt Entz said to prevent another close contest, his team needs to get out to a fast start.

“For us to go on the road we need to play well early over the course of the game,” Entz said. “Last time we went out there it was an early evening game. It was dark when it ended. We didn’t play well early and we got ourselves behind the eight ball a little. We need to come out and get going early in this game. We need to establish a run game, play good defense and make them earn everything.”

Saturday’s game is the only night game for the Herd this season. It’ll be a 5 p.M. kick off from Ohio.