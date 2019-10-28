Semi Crashes into Building in North Fargo

FARGO, N.D.–A semi driver crashed into a building Monday morning after mis-judging the width of the turn he was making.

The driver was at 828 Northern Pacific Avenue in North Fargo when he hit a lean to in the parking lot of Fabricators Unlimited.

The lean to was damaged and will have to be rebuilt. It is currently resting on the side of the building.

Perry Baatez with Fabricators Unlimited says there doesn’t appear to be any structural damage to the building itself.

No one was injured during the incident. The cost of the damages has not been calculated yet.