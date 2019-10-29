Fargo Park district holds meeting on Executive Director candidates

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Park District held a meeting to review executive director candidates.

Park Board President Jerry Rostad says the Human Resources Director reviewed the position description, gathered input on interview questions and provided a framework on how the search committee process will play out.

Each member of the search committee will then review the list of candidates.

Previous Executive Director Joel Vettel resigned abruptly in July after poor job performance reviews.