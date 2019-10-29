Fargo Trust Officers host assembly at Davies High School

They spoke about mental health, positivity and social media.

FARGO, N.D.- The assembly featured musicians and speakers including North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum who spoke about her struggles when she was in high school.

Everyone involved wants teens to know that they have people who they can reach out to.

They also spoke about how social media influences kids to be someone they’re not to fit in and how it can negatively affect students’ mental health.

“We’re here. We care. You’re not alone and reach out for that help. As you heard from the First Lady she reached out and it’s okay. Asking questions and asking for help is not a sign of weakness, it’s a sign of strength,” says Davies High School Principal Troy Cody.

The community trust officers took part in Giving Hearts Day 2019 in order to raise funds for the assemblies.

Their next event will be at Fargo South High School tomorrow.