Students Register to Vote For Bond Referendum

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Students are making sure their voices are heard in the upcoming Moorhead High School bond referendum.

If it passes, no current students would attend the new school since the building would be completed after their senior year.

That isn’t stopping one senior from getting as many of her classmates as possible to the polls.

Amelia Bjorklund says it’s important for as many students as possible to get out and make an impact.

“The more you vote and the more people we can get to actually give a decision the better it is for everyone. It comes down to, it might come down to that one vote and that one vote might be you,” Bjorklund sai..

The referendum would rebuild Moorhead High School on its current site and renovate the former Sam’s Club building as a career academy.

You can find a list of polling places for the November 5th special election here.