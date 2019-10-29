West Fargo Residents Must Obtain Variance to Discharge Sump Pumps Indoors

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The City of West Fargo is reminding residents to obtain a seasonal variance in order to discharge their sump pump water indoors.

The $50 variance allows residents to discharge the sump pump water indoors into the sewer system between November 1, 2019 and April 1, 2020.

The variance is a one-time fee and can be purchased at any time during the winter months, but must be purchased annually.

The City says those who do not purchase a variance must continue to discharge their sump pump outside and avoid sidewalks or streets for safety reasons.

The variance can be purchased online or can be added to a monthly utility bill. After April 1, all sump pumps must be discharged outside.