Businesses & non-profits learn about tech from Google employees

FARGO, N.D. – Small Businesses in our area are growing with Google.

The free program Grow with Google is designed to teach computer literacy to job seekers, small businesses, and non-profits.

Employees hosted workshops, one-on-one help and activities designed to help small businesses learn digital skills.

The program also teaches those organizations how to use Google’s software to help enhance their online presence on the company’s platform.

“The internet changes the way we do business. We need to just do our best to keep up with that information and understand how best to utilize it. I mean, if you’re not investing in these tools on the internet you’re probably falling behind,” Bushel CEO Jake Joraanstad said.

Google says North Dakota small businesses used ITS tools to create a 237 million dollars in economic impact last year.