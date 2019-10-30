Gov. Walz declares emergency for conditions from snowstorm

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issues an executive order declaring an emergency to ease the strain on farmers in western Minnesota after a snowstorm hampered the harvest.

It also lifts regulations on drivers carrying propane and liquid fuels.

Farmers have wet conditions and damaged crops. The winter weather also slowed the processing and transportation of grain and livestock.

Farmers in East Grand Forks on Tuesday asked Walz for an emergency declaration.

“This has been a stressful year for Minnesota farmers. The recent wet weather has only exacerbated these challenges to create the unprecedented crisis we now face, with crops sitting unharvested in soaked fields and truckloads of product that can’t be brought to market,” Governor Walz said in a statement. “To our farmers: I am listening. This Executive Order will help farms get the fuel they need, and our team will continue to look into actions we can take to support our agricultural industry through these catastrophic conditions.”

The executive order will be in effect for 30 days or until the direct assistance has ended.