NDSU Football Prepares for First Night Game of Season

Bison Kick Off with Youngstown at 5 P.M. Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football hits the road for another week. For NDSU, its the only night game of the season at Youngstown State. Its not a common occurrence for the Bison to play under the lights.

However, it is something the team is use to. For the past five seasons, the bison have had at least one night game on the road in conference play coming out with a win in each one. While it may change the normal preparation of a 1 or 2:30 kick as usual, the players are embracing the extra time on game day.

“Its just going to be sitting around the hotel a little longer but it gives us more time to get the game plan in and really understand it,” senior defensive tackle Costner Ching. “It’ll allow us to have more time to watch film and get to know the offensive line and their schemes a little more.”

“We still do are walk throughs and game plan stuff for film and what not,” senior tight end Ben Ellefson said.” But just the timing of everything is a little bit different than it usual is in the afternoon for the games. That’s the only thing. Being able to overcome that is important.”

“Its a hostile environment,” Ching said. “You have the student section right behind you but were going to put a good game plan in and take it day-by-day.”

“Its just a hard place to play sometimes,” Ellefson said. “Even here last year it was a close game too but they always a have a good crowd and its pretty loud and a night game, we haven’t had a night game.”

Saturday’s game is the Missouri Valley Game of the Week and only available on ESPN plus.