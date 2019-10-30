Trans Canada Reports Oil Spill Near Edinburg

EDINBURG, N.D.–Trans Canada reported an oil spill near Edinburg to the Walsh County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Trans Canada is on site and working to clean the spill.

The roads around the area have been closed to assist with cleanup.

The Walsh County Sheriff’s Office says security will be on site and will fine anyone found going around the closed road signs.