Vandalism Causing Hazards to Drivers in Sargent County

Flooding and other hazards have caused county and township roads to be closed.

FARGO, N.D.–Officers are reporting vandalism and removal of signs on many closed roads in Sargent County.

Townships are finding it difficult to keep up with the road closures especially when signs are being removed or vandalized.

Sargent County Emergency Manager, Wendy Willprecht, says the vandalism creates a risk to unsuspecting drivers.

Willprecht says individuals caught tampering with signs could be charged with interfering with a traffic control device or criminal mischief, and entering or driving through closed roads is subject to high fines.

Anyone that encounters unmarked hazardous road conditions should report them to township or county officials.