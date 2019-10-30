Video: Minnesota DNR Investigating YouTube Stunt Near Rollag

The jump takes place at about the 11 minute mark.

ROLLAG, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota Dept. of Natural Resources is investigating a YouTube stunt which involved jumping a personal watercraft over a gravel road in Clay County.

DNR Conservation Officer Bill Landmark says the participants set up a ramp at the water’s edge to catapult the jet ski over the road. A small group of onlookers gathered while the stunt was attempted over the weekend near Highway 32, south of Rollag, Minn.

A video of the stunt was produced by “CboysTV,” a YouTube channel with nearly a half-million followers.

Landmark says an incident report has been sent to the Clay County Attorney’s office to consider possible charges.