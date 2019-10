Authorities Respond to Farming Accident Near Buffalo

AirMed was needed to transport the individual.

BUFFALO, N.D.–First Responders received a report of an individual who had their foot caught in an auger at approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The extent of the individuals injuries is unknown, but AirMed was needed to transport the individual to a metro area hospital.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Casselton Ambulance, Buffalo QRU and Buffalo Fire were among the responding units.