Man Arrested in Fire that Damaged His Fargo Home Tuesday Night

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – There’s quite a twist to a fire that heavily damaged a house at 1007 8th Avenue North in Fargo late Tuesday night.

Police say that the resident of the home, 26-year old Tate Smith-Nerline, has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the house. The charge: Endangering by Fire, a Class B felony.

Detectives following up on the fire investigation were seeking Smith-Nerline Wednesday.

He was caught about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday when police responded to a burglary in progress at a commercial building in the Fargo Industrial Park.

Already wanted on the arson charge, Smith-Nerline was taken into custody and is also now facing charges of burglary and felony drug possession. A woman with him, 24-year old Darci Elis, of Fargo was also arrested for burglary.

In January 2018, Smith-Nerline was sentenced to six months of confinement after pleading guilty to a felony charge stemming from a domestic incident in August of 2017 that involved a five-hour standoff with patrol officers and the Red River Valley Swat Team at his northside home.