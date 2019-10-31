Minnesota Reports 1st Flu Death of Season

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Minnesota has reported its first flu death of the season.

The Minnesota Department of Health says it was an adult who died. So far no children have died of influenza in Minnesota this season.

Health officials say flu activity was sporadic in Minnesota during the week that ended Saturday.

Preliminary reports show 19 people in Minnesota have been hospitalized because of the flu so far this season.

Four new school outbreaks were reported last week, bringing the total to eight so far this season, but to date no outbreaks have been reported in Minnesota long-term care facilities this season.