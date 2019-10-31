Minnesota State Patrol: Halloween Worst Holiday for Drunk Driving Arrests

An average of four people are arrested per hour.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Over the past several years in Minnesota, Halloween has been the worst holiday period for drunk drivers–with an average of four people arrested per hour.

State Patrol Lieutenant Gordon Shank says past history has shown that Halloween is a day when people make a bad decision and drink and drive, something that can cause death or serious injuries.

Shank says there are plenty of options for drivers, including rideshare apps and public transportation. He’s urging party-goers to plan ahead.