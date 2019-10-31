Monday Match: Jessica and Sonia

They have been matched for 2 years.

It’s time for Monday Match, when we meet a Big and Little who are paired together by Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center.

This week’s pair is Jessica and her little sister, Sonia:

· They are a school-based match, and this is their 2nd year together.

· They eat together, play games, and play HORSE and tennis in the gym.

· Big Sister Jessica says she is blown away at Sonia’s kindness and thoughtfulness; and says she is happy-go lucky and a whiz at math!

There are currently 93 kids waiting for a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister. In just four hours a month, you can help a child realize their biggest possible future. To volunteer, call 701-451-4877 or visit BBBSFargo.org.