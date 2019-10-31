Sanford hosts “backwards” trick or treating for sick kids

The staff dressed up in their favorite costumes to bring candy to Children's Hospital

FARGO, N.D. — Superheroes, dinosaurs and even infamous board game characters come out to play at Sanford Children’s Hospital.

The staff dressed up in their favorite costumes to bring trick or treating to sick kids who had to stay inside for the holiday.

Sanford calls it “Backwards Trick or Treating.”

It gives children like Kendra Murinzi, who’s in the hospital supporting her 8–month–old brother, the chance to enjoy what she says is her favorite holiday.

“I love it so much,” said 4-year-old Murinzi.

Sanford has been hosting Backwards Trick or Treating for over 25 years.

Every staff member, no matter their role at the hospital, is encouraged to participate.