Several Cattle Killed When Semi Overturns in Emmons County

Many cattle had to be euthanized due to injuries.

HAZELTON, N.D.–A semi truck carrying approximately 75 head of cattle tipped over, killing some of the cattle near Hazelton.

The semi driver was traveling Southbound on U.S. Highway 83 when he slowed to make a left turn into a Cenex gas station.

As the truck was turning, the weight of the cattle shifted causing the semi to turn over on its right side and land partially in the ditch.

several cattle were killed and many more had to be euthanized due to injuries that occurred during the crash.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.