Spooky guests visit downtown West Fargo for Halloween

This is the first year the city is hosting Halloween in its downtown area.

WEST FARGO, N.D.- There were some spooky guests at the POW/MIA Plaza as the city of West Fargo celebrates Halloween.

Families enjoyed trick or treating all along Sheyenne Street with local businesses participating.

They gave out candy with some businesses even doing some games and activities for the kids.

First responders were also at the event giving out candy and letting kids check out the squad cars up close.

“It’s important to the fabric of the community that we get people together to gather socially and to spend some family time as well and these are great activities that families can do together and that kids can come out and meet other kids and be social and make memories together,” says Mike Amundson, the Executive Director of West Fargo Events.

This was the first year that the city of West Fargo hosted a Halloween event for the community.