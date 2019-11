Coach of the Week: NDSU Men’s Basketball Coach Dave Richman

Richman previews upcoming season

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU Men’s Basketball opened up their season with an exhibition win over Dickinson.

The Bison are coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and Summit League Championship and are looking to build off that going into a new season.

The Bison open up the regular season at Kansas State. Before heading to Manhattan on Tuesday, KVRR’s Nick Couzin sit down with Richman to preview the season ahead.