Fargo Liquor Store Robbed at Gunpoint

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Police are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery at Royal Liquors on Thursday.

The robbery occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Officers say a man threatened two employees with a gun and took cash from the register before fleeing the store. A K9 track was done, but the suspect was not found.

The man is described as black, between 5’8″ and 6’0″ and wearing dark clothing.

No one was injured during the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tip Line at 701-241-5777 or text 701-730-8888.