ND High School State AAA Quarterfinals Roundup

Sheyenne, Mandan, West Fargo, Bismarck Century advance to the semifinals

FARGO, N.D. — In North Dakota Class AAA Football, the semifinals matchups have been set after Friday’s Quarterfinals.

Sheyenne 42, Minot 7

West Fargo 40, Bismarck 21

Fargo South 7, Bismarck Century 23

Davies 19, Mandan 23

West Fargo and Sheyenne will play each other next Friday. The winner of that game will take on the winner of Bismarck Century and Mandan.