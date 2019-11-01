NDSU Women’s Basketball Opens Season With Exhibition Win

North Dakota State Uses Big Second Half to Defeat Minnesota Crookston in Exhibition 88-51

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State University out-scored the University of Minnesota Crookston 49-18 in the second half to earn a 88-51 exhibition victory at Scheels Arena in Fargo, N.D. The Golden Eagles trailed just 39-33 at the half after a strong first half from Paige Cornale (So., G/F, Oak Creek, Wis.), as she tallied 12 points to lead the way. The Golden Eagles shot just 18.8 percent in the second half.

Minnesota Crookston went 1-1 in exhibition games after a dominant 93-50 win over Concordia College (Minn.) on Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles had 10 players score on the game. Minnesota Crookston was led by Paige Cornale (So., G/F, Oak Creek, WIs.), who finished with 12 points on 3-of-7 from the field and 6-of-6 from the charity stripe. Julia Pepinski (So., F/C, Hustisford, Wis.) added eight points and four rebounds. Kylie Post (So., G, Corcoran, Minn.) finished with seven points, 10 rebounds, and two assists. Emma Carpenter (Fr., G, Eagan, Minn.) and Mary Burke (R-Fr., F, Eveleth, Minn.) each added five points. Abby Guidinger (Jr., G/F, Waukesha, Wis.) had five assists for Minnesota Crookston.

The Golden Eagles shot 18-of-61 from the field for 29.5 percent. Minnesota Crookston was 2-of-14 from beyond the arc for 14.3 percent. They were 13-of-15 for 86.7 percent from the foul line.

Minnesota Crookston was out-rebounded 42-28 on the game. The Golden Eagles had just 11 turnovers and forced 14 turnovers for the Bison.

North Dakota State looked to freshman Ryan Cobbins for 18 points and six rebounds. Emily Dietz chipped in 16 points and nine rebounds. Cirkeline Rimdal finished with 11 points, while freshman Nicole Scales had 10 points. Sofija Zivaljevic had seven assists to help guide the Bison. She added six rebounds, as well.

The Bison were 34-of-61 from the field for 55.7 percent. North Dakota State was 6-of-14 from beyond the arc for 42.9 percent. NDSU was 14-of-18 from the foul line for 77.8 percent.

North Dakota State started the game on an 8-2 run after a Cobbins run. The Golden Eagles responded with a 4-0 run following a Post bucket to cut the deficit to 8-6.

The Bison pushed the lead out to 12-8 after a jumper from Olivia Skibiel with 5:07 left in the first quarter. The Golden Eagles cut the lead to 12-10 as Guidinger found Peplinski in the post for a bucket.

Minnesota Crookston remained within two points after a pair of free throws from Paige Weakley (Sr., G, Kearney, Mo.) with 2:40 left in the quarter. North Dakota State ended the quarter on a Raquel Terrer Van Gool basket to put the Bison ahead 20-12.

The Golden Eagles opened the second stanza on a 7-2 run guided by four points from Cornale, as they cut the lead to 22-19 with 8:01 left in the quarter. The Bison used a Terrer Van Gool hoop to push out to a 24-19 lead. However, Minnesota Crookston came right back with a 4-0 run to pull within one on a pair of Cornale free throws.

The Bison countered with a 6-0 run of their own as they went ahead 30-23 on a Dietz basket with 3:59 remaining in the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles responded with a 6-2 run over the next two minutes to cut the deficit to 32-29 on a pair of Cornale free throws.

Minnesota Crookston pulled to within 35-33 late in the quarter on a Guidinger jumper. However, North Dakota State closed the half with a Dietz jumper to go into the break up 39-33.

NDSU raced out of the break with an 8-0 run guided by a three-pointer from Michelle Gaislerova and an old-fashioned three-point play from Rylee Nudell. Minnesota Crookston pulled back to within 10 points at 47-37 following a jumper from Burke, and a basket from Peplinski.

NDSU countered with a 9-0 run as they went ahead 56-37 after a pair of free throws from Gaislerova. Minnesota Crookston broke the run with a Burke trey to slice the lead down to 56-40.

The Bison extended their lead to 60-40 after a Scates bucket with 58 seconds left in the third quarter.

Minnesota Crookston used three free throws from Post to bring the score down to 60-43 before the Bison ended the third quarter with a Rimdal jumper. NDSU went into the quarter break with the 62-43 advantage.

The Golden Eagles opened the final stanza with a basket off a fast-break by Post as they sliced the lead down to 62-45. NDSU responded with a 6-0 run as they went ahead 68-45 on a Zivaljevic free throw.

Minnesota Crookston cut the lead to 68-47 on a Carpenter bucket with 7:55 remaining in the game. The Golden Eagles would not score for the next three minutes as North Dakota State went on an 11-0 run to go ahead 79-47.

Minnesota Crookston ended the run with a Mattea Vetsch (Fr., G, Devils Lake, N.D.) jumper to pull within 79-49. North Dakota State closed out the win on a 9-2 run as they took the win 88-51.

The Golden Eagles open the season Fri., Nov. 8 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in Kearney, Neb., with a 7 p.m. tip.