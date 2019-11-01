North Dakota Congressional Leaders Calling For Agriculture Disaster Relief

In the latest crop progress report farmers haven't been able to harvest any of their corn or sunflower acres and only half of potato acres.

FARGO N.D. — After rainfall, flooding and a historic early winter storms North Dakota’s Congressional Delegation is calling on the U.S Agriculture department to approve a disaster designation.

If approved the state could get funding from federal emergency programs.

It would offset the losses farmers and ranchers have gotten from damaged or flooded crops.

The recent snow hitting the region has left farmers with only a fraction of their crop value.

“We know people are going to be struggling to make payments and it’s going to take a team effort. The banking community, the insurance and federal justice programs we are going to all have to pull together” Republican Governor Doug Burgum said.

September had record rainfall in North Dakota, state officials say the northwest and north central parts of the state had five hundred percent more rain than an average September.

The state is also looking at getting a presidential declaration to help receive FEMA funding to help cover the damages from flooded on roads and infrastructure.