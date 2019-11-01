Play of the Week Nominees: November 1

West Fargo, Davies battle for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — For this week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week nominees, Davies football and West Fargo volleyball go head-to-head.

First up is a touchdown pass from Reid Hartness to Ty Satter in Davies win against Shanley.

The second play comes from West Fargo volleyball. Erin Binstock gets up to make the big kill to earn her spot as one of the nominees.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.