A Fargo Boy Is Celebrating Christmas A Little Bit Early This Year

He is currently fighting Leukemia for the second time.

FARGO, N.D.- Christmas is 7–year–old Grantley Johnson’s favorite time of the year.

“When he first walked in here and saw how everything was set up, his face just got huge and he had a huge smile on his face, and I don’t think we’ve lost it yet. He’s running around here with his friends, family and stuff and he just has the biggest smile on his face, which really makes us happy,” says Grantley’s dad Jordan Johnson.

His battle is not over, but the family wanted Grantley to forget Cancer for a day and enjoy every moment they can with him.

“Just to make memories, just to have the time together. The laughing and giggling, the smiles, that’s what it’s all about, ” says Grantley’s mom Leah Johnson.

Grantley celebrated Halloween with his friends and even dressed up.

His family wanted Grantley to have Christmas Celebrations with his friends as well.

“I think it started off kinda smaller than we thought, we first thought to get all the family together, Lea’s side of the family, my side of the family, really close friends and then we thought you know what, let’s turn it into the biggest celebration we can make it,” he says.

Grantley’s elementary school provided the space for the family to fit over 400 people.

The community brought food and volunteered at the stations set up throughout the areas of the school.

“I couldn’t have asked to live anywhere else because everybody comes out, they celebrate everything with you. They make sure that you are taken care of,” she says.

Kids were able to make crafts, decorate cookies, make designs out of balloons, take pictures at a photo booth and even send a letter to Santa.

What was Grantley’s favorite part?

“Everything was his favorite part. I mean he’s been dancing, he’s been cookie decorating, he’s been photoboothing,” she adds.

Grantley also got a special video message from his hero Carson Wentz, who he had the opportunity to meet in person earlier this month.

The Black Frame Boutique in West Fargo will be having a fundraiser tomorrow from 12–5 in Grantley’s honor.