NDSU Hosts Its Annual Fall Crawl

Students were able to show off their skills at the Wellness Center.

FARGO, N.D.- The roping competition is an opportunity for NDSU students and community members to go indoor rock climbing.

The event brought the climbing community from the area together.

Competitors of different skill levels had three hours to complete ten to fifteen routes.

They were scored on the time it took them to complete those routes.

The top five fastest scores competed for the finals.

“It just brings both the community members here to this facility to be able to show it off and our students complete all of our routes, they make all the routes beginning to end,” says Courtney Berntsen, the Campus Recreation Coordinator.

The Fall Crawl is the largest student– driven event at the NDSU Wellness Center.