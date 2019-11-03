L.E Berger Hosts Pancake Fundraiser

The school took freewill donations from any of the hungry kids and parents who wanted to chow down.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Pancakes, bacon and eggs it’s the food being dished up at the West Fargo VFW to raise money for the L.E Berger PTA.

The VFW cooked and covered all the costs for the food at the fundraiser.

Even a cardboard cutout of the school’s vice principal wouldn’t turn down helping out with dishing out some grub.

The PTA also ran a silent auction with all proceeds going back to the group.

Their hoping the money raised will go right into helping teachers and students.

“It’s a nice way to help them out bring things into their classroom without coming out of their pocket so it’s just a great way to get the community together we are based in West Fargo so if we can do something to bring all of West Fargo together it’s even better,” PTA member Jessica Kaltnze.

The pancake feed hauled in around 12 hundred dollars while the silent auction brought in around two thousand.