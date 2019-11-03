NDSU Wrestling Opens the Season with Win Over Cal State Bakersfield

The Bison defeat the Roadrunners 24-9

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State won seven of 10 matches including a tech fall from No. 12-ranked 133-pounder Cam Sykora and major decision from 125 McGwire Midkiff to defeat Cal State Bakersfield 24-9 in a non-conference dual on Sunday, Nov. 3, in front of 489 spectators at Scheels Center in the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

North Dakota State (1-0, 0-0 #Big12WR) is scheduled to host the 49th annual Bison Open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Scheels Center.

NDSU 184-pounder TJ Pottinger gained a takedown with 20-seconds left in the third period for a 7-6 decision over Josh Loomer, but Cal State Bakersfield (0-2, 0-0 Pac 12) rebounded as Dominic Ducharme countered with a late third period takedown for a 3-1 decision over Cordell Eaton to tie the dual at 3-all.

North Dakota State gained another close win as heavyweight Brandon Metz gained a stall point for a 2-1 decision over Jarrod Snyder.

The Bison widened the margin to 15-3 as Midkiff earned a 10-2 major decision at 125 pounds over Alex Hernandez-Figueroa, followed by Sykora’s 15-0 tech fall at 5:53 over Chance Rich. It was the 34th career tech fall for Sykora.

NDSU 141 Sawyer Degen, 157 Jared Franek and No. 8-ranked Andrew Fogarty also grinded out wins.

North Dakota State 24, Cal State Bakersfield 9

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019

Scheels Center / Fargo, N.D.

184—TJ Pottinger (NDSU) dec Josh Loomer (CSUB), 7-6

197—#29 Dominic Ducharme (CSUB) dec Cordell Eaton (NDSU), 3-1

285—#27 Brandon Metz (NDSU) dec Jarrod Snyder (CSUB), 2-1

125—McGwire Midkiff (NDSU) major dec Alex Hernandez-Figueroa (CSUB), MD 10-2

133—#12 Cam Sykora (NDSU) tech fall #32 Chance Rich (CSUB), TF 15-0, 5:53

141—Sawyer Degen (NDSU) dec Angelo Martinoni (CSUB), 7-0

149—#11 Russell Rohlfing (CSUB) dec Jaden Van Maanen (NDSU), 7-2

157—Jared Franek (NDSU) dec Wyatt Gerl (CSUB), 7-3

165—#8 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU) dec Jacob Thalin (CSUB), 9-4

174—Josh Annis (CSUB) dec Jimmy Noel (NDSU), 10-6

Dual started at 184 pounds

Attendance—489

Referee—Frank Pavch

# Track Wrestling rankings