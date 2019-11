I-94 Temporarily Closed Near Sterling, ND

STERLING, N.D.–Interstate 94 traveling westbound at Exit 90 is being temporarily closed.

A semi hauling a crane went into the median near mile marker 85 just east of Sterling.

There were no injuries during the incident.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and North Dakota Game and Fish will be rerouting traffic along Highway 10 to Sterling where traffic can get back onto I-94.