MONDAY MATCH: Micah And Europe

They Love Going To Sky Zone And Sporting Events

Every week KVRR News highlights Bigs and Littles paired through Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center. This week’s match is with Micah and his little brother Europe.

* They have been matched for 4 ½ years

* They enjoy going to Thunder Road, sporting events, playing billiards and going to Subway (Europe’s favorite place to eat)

* They both love learning new things, like when Europe taught Micah how to do front flips at SkyZone – proving that you are never too old to learn a new trick!

Big Brothers Big Sisters defends the potential of youth in the Fargo-Moorhead area by matching kids with caring mentors. You don’t have to be an expert with kids to make a huge difference. There are currently 85 kids waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister, like you. In just four hours a month, you can help a child realize their biggest possible future. To volunteer, call 701-451-4877 or visit BBBSFargo.org.