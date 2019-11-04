UND Football Faces Sixth Ranked Opponent This Season

No.22 Fighting Hawks Hits Road to Face No.3 Weber State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For the sixth time this season, North Dakota football is up against a ranked opponent. This wee UND travels to Utah to take on Weber State, the number three team in the FCS.

It will be the second time in as many seasons that the Fighting Hawks face off against the Wildcats. When the teams met last season, things came down to the wire before the Hawks fell 35–30 to then–fourth ranked Weber State There’s plenty that the players remember from that last meeting to help prepare them for the rematch

They are very physical. They stick to their game plan so it is kind of the same situation we are in last year,” defensive back Jordan Canady said. “The same rankings, 5–3 last year, I think they were 6–4, they were highly ranked so. They are physical they like to run the ball.”

They came in here last year and spread us out and really made us defend the perimeter which we always got to be ready for us to do and this year we got to be ready for that again,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “Tackling is going to be so key on Saturday afternoon. We thought we didn’t tackle well enough last year against this team and we really need to tackle well on Saturday.”

It was definitely a really physical game last year. It was a lot of jut trying to smash mouth football and they were playing good defense, they always play good defense,” quarterback Nate Ketteringham said. They are a good team, so it is kind of just two teams going at each other so I am looking forward to the same thing this year.”

So far this season, the Hawks are 3–2 against top–25 opponents