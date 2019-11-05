ND County Auditors Launch 4th Grader Election Sticker Contest

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota County Auditors Association has created a contest for fourth grade students to design a new “I Voted” sticker to be used in the 2020 Election.

Students can create a color design on the forms distributed by county auditors. The designs must include the words “I Voted” and must fit in the oval on the forms.

Entries are due by December 20, 2019 to the county auditor or emailed to contest@ndaco.org. County Auditors will select one submission from their county to send to the statewide contest.

The winner will be revealed in April 2020 and will be used starting in June 2020.

The North Dakota Association of Counties says the contest provides an opportunity for county auditors and teachers to get kids interesting in voting and educated on the election process.

The design forms can be found here.