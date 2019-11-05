NDSU Men’s Basketball Drops Season Opener to Kansas State

Kansas State beat NDSU 67-54

MANHATTAN, Kan. – (NDSU Athletics) The North Dakota State men’s basketball team was unable to overcome 29-percent shooting, falling at defending Big 12 champion Kansas State in the season opener, 67-54.

Kansas State junior guard Cartier Diarra led all players with 23 points. After shooting 33 percent in the opening half, the Wildcats shot 52 percent in the second half to pull away.

Junior forward Rocky Kreuser led the Bison with 14 points and four 3-pointers. Tyson Ward added 12 points and seven rebounds for NDSU, and Sam Griesel had eight points and nine boards.

The Bison led 22-21 at halftime despite shooting just 28 percent in the opening half.

Kansas State held a 38-36 advantage with 12 minutes remaining before hitting back-to-back three-pointers to go up 44-36. NDSU trimmed the deficit to five points twice, but the Wildcats led the rest of the way.

The Bison battled Kansas State to a 39-39 tie on the glass. NDSU committed only eight turnovers.

Kansas State has now won 30 straight non-conference home games.

The Bison return home to host Mayville State on Thursday night at 7 p.m.