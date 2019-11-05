Nine Americans Killed in Highway Ambush in Mexico

The FBI has opened an investigation.

Mexico City–Nine U.S. citizens, including six children, living in a Mormon community were found dead after their vehicles were attacked in Northern Mexico.

Some of the victims lived in La Mora, Mexico while others had ties to Williston, ND. They were traveling together in three vehicles for “safety reasons,” Kendra Lee Miller, a relative of the victims said.

One vehicle was driven by Christina Marie Langford Johnson, 29, the second by Dawna Langford, 43, and the third vehicle was driven by Rhonita Miller, 30.

According to Kendra, Christina Marie Langford Johnson was traveling to meet her husband and children because they were planning to move to North Dakota. Rhonita Miller and her family already lived in Williston, ND.

While the family was traveling they were ambushed and their vehicles were sprayed with gunfire. One of the vehicles caught fire.

The remains of nine of the passengers were scattered inside and outside the vehicles.

Some of the children were able to escape and were found wandering the area looking for help.

North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong says his office is working to gather information to care for the survivors.

Armstrong said, “My heart breaks for this family. The loss and horror is unspeakable. Those who perpetrated this evil must be brought to justice.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for two of the families involved in the attack with a goal of raising $500,000 to help with medical and funeral expenses. You can access the page here.