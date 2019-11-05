Western Illnois Game Provides Different Approach For NDSU Football Upperclassmen

Game provides opportunity for underclassmen to play

FARGO, N.D. — A struggling one win Western Illinois football team comes to the Fargo Dome Saturday to take on North Dakota State in Missouri Valley play. As an undefeated squad, NDSU sees Saturday’s contest a bit differently than previous weeks.

The game provides the chance for some of the underclassmen an opportunity to get playing time and get use to the routine of the lead up to what game day entails. For the veteran players, its valuable experience to be able to pass their roles on down to those who play under them.

“To help the younger guys and teach them for the future. When ever someone goes down, its next man up so that helps with them getting reps in a game whether its a blow out or not,” junior linebacker Jabril Cox said. “Its good for us.”

“Its an opportunity to get better in many other areas that maybe we cant during the other weeks when we play more difficult teams,” junior offensive lineman Dillon Radunz said. “This team is struggling and not doing as well during the year. Were going to try to take advantage of that and our goal and our mindset is we need to play hard, sound and physical so we can those young guys so reps who are very valuable.

The game kicks off at 2:30 Saturday afternoon.