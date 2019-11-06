Concordia Men’s Basketball Establishing Growth in Third Year Under Hemmingsen

Grant Hemmingsen Enters Third Season in Charge of Cobbers

MOORHEAD, Minn — Concordia men’s basketball is coming off a seven win 2018 season. Even with those struggles, the Cobbers come into 2019 with a lot of confidence.

Seven of their 18 losses came by 10 points or fewer, an area the team can look to improve on. Head coach Grant Hemmingsen begins his third season in charge of the Cobbers.

He has seen the growth with in the program especially among his underclassmen. The Cobbers have no seniors on the roster, however, Hemmingsen says that’s a positive.

“Just a lot of familiarity too and it’s year three for me so I’ve got a lot of guys who’ve played under me for three years so just kind of the expectation levels being met of our hard work mentality that we always push on our guys,” Hemmingsen said. “And again with our incoming class and the freshman that are expected to play at the varsity level their skill set is so high and we’re exited to get them in jerseys and see how much they can understand with college basketball.”