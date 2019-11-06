Moorhead School District Voters Approve Bond Referendum

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead Area Public School residents approved the $110 million bond referendum.

In unofficial results, the bond passed with 75.6 percent voter approval. The results will be official once the school board canvasses the precincts on November 12.

The bond referendum will help with rebuilding the Moorhead High School and developing a career academy at the former Sam’s Club location.