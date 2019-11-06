UND Hockey Starts NCHC Play Against Miami (OH)

Fighting Hawks looking to remain perfect at Home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Fighting Hawks have found plenty of success through the start of non conference play. Starting off the season with a 5–1–1 record and still undefeated at home.

But the team knows things are about to get a lot more difficult as they head into the start of NCHC play beginning this week against Miami Ohio.

“Twenty four conference games coming up starting with this weekend at home against Miami,” head coach Brad Berry said. “The last part of the home stand so there is a lot of things we talked about. A goal of ours every year is to get home ice and we didn’t do that last year and it starts with this weekend and it goes through the rest of the year that you have to make sure every weekend counts and have a goal in mind of trying ot get home ice for the playoffs.”

“Miami of Ohio is a good team, very good team. They play fast,” senior forward Westin Michaud said. “They got a good forward group, good couple of defense man that are pretty good and we need a good start here in conference play. That is what’s key to get on top right away and stay on top. We can’t afford to lose a game this weekend. We have some confidence, some swagger right now and we need to continue to do that every single day.”

“We are use to playing these guys. Over the three years I have been here I have probably played them seven or eight times, so you get to know the coaching style,” senior defense men Andrew Peski said. “They do have a new coach, but what they kind of bring, what their niche is so I would say it is a different type of game.”

This weekend is the end of a five game home stand for North Dakota. A series sweep against the Red Hawks would make UND a perfect 7–0 at the Ralph this season.