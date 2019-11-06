West Fargo Awarded Main Street Excellence Award After Downtown Revitalization

The city has transformed Sheyenne Street from Main Avenue to Seventh Avenue West

BISMARCK, N.D. — West Fargo lands a big award during the 2019 Main Street Summit in Bismarck.

Governor Doug Burgum and Lt. Governor Brent Sanford awarded the city the Main Street Excellence Award.

It was presented in recognition of the downtown revitalization efforts that started in 2016.

The city has transformed Sheyenne Street from Main Avenue to Seventh Avenue West.

They did it through a public-private partnership and over $40 million in redevelopment to the core area of town along north Sheyenne Street.

“And our partner, one of our great partners in all of this development is Epic Companies,” said West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis.

“And it would be remiss that we come up to get this award without that great partner, private-partnership that you talk about governor, and they roll that they play.”

In the past 20 years, West Fargo has more than doubled its population and land area.