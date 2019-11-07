NDSU Men’s Basketball Wins Home Opener Over Mayville State

Bison beat the Comets 93-53

FARGO, N.D. – Senior Tyson Ward scored 21 points to lead the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to a 93-53 victory over Mayville State on Thursday evening inside the Scheels Center.

Ward became the 35th Bison to reach 1,000 career points, eclipsing the mark with 17 first-half points.

Sophomore Tyree Eady added 13 points for NDSU, and Sam Griesel posted his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Junior forward Tyler Witz scored 11 points in the paint for the Bison.

NDSU shot 52 percent for the game, including a 7-for-13 barrage from three-point range in the second half. The Bison recorded a 45-25 rebounding advantage.

NDSU junior guard Cameron Hunter dished out eight assists – the second-highest total of his career.

Mayville State (4-1) was led by 15 points from Simon Ramirez.

The Bison outscored the Comets 49-21 in the second half.

The Bison host Cal Poly in a Veterans Day matinee on Monday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m.