Students bring organization ‘PERIOD’ to North Dakota

The nonprofit organization fights for menstrual equity

FARGO, N.D. — A student group at NDSU is pushing to make menstrual care products more accessible to those who need them.

According to PERIOD, a nonprofit fighting for menstrual equity, 1 in 5 teens have struggled to afford period products or are unable to buy them.

Allison Schwark and Taylor Spreeman brought a local chapter of PERIOD to NDSU in May. They’ve set up a donation drive throughout November so community members can drop off products at locations throughout Fargo-Moorhead.

“When we have booths at NDSU, a lot of people come up to us, and they’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve never heard of anything like this, but this is so important.’ People want to be involved, but there was no way to be involved in the menstrual movement,” said Shwark.

You can donate at NDSU, the Flint Group office and Prairie Den in downtown Fargo. All products will be donated to Churches United at the end of the month.

Find more information about PERIOD at NDSU by clicking here.