Three People Rescued From Devils Lake After Boat Stalls

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.– Lake Region Search and Rescue Team was called out Wednesday afternoon to help three people on Devils Lake.

Their boat had some type of mechanical failure, lost all power and was drifting.

The group was safely brought to shore in one of the team’s rescue boats.

All three were wearing life jackets.

Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson says the incident serves as a reminder to prepare for the unexpected when out on the water this time of year.