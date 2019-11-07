TJ and Alison Read to Kids as part of “Read for the Record”

The campaign is an effort to break a Guinness World Record.

FARGO, N.D.- Read for the Record is an international campaign that promotes literacy in communities.

The goal is to read the same book to as many kids as possible around the world on the same day.

The record was set in 2013 when the same book was read to more than 2.4 million kids.

The local Read for the Record is hosted each year by NDSU’s Golden Key International Honor Society.

“Reading is the foundation of education and literacy and education are so important for success. So, the more you can read to kids and encourage kids to read the better off they’re going to be in the long run.,” says Bonnie Cooper, who is part of the NDSU Chapter, Golden Key International Honor Society.

Read For The Record started in 2006 and The NDSU Chapter has been holding the event since 2008.