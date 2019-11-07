West Fargo School District Investigating Threat

A group of students reported to administrators that they heard a student making threats and talking about a school shooting.

WEST FARGO, N.D. – The West Fargo School District issued a statement regarding a threat assessment.

Toward the end of the school day yesterday, a group of students spoke with administration at Cheney Middle School regarding threats they were hearing from a fellow student about a school shooting.

The child’s parents were contacted and a search of his locker was conducted; nothing was found.

The student is not in school today, pending the results of a threat assessment.